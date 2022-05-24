Charter Career Academy (CCA) and Charter Apprenticeships (CA) are excited to announce the opening of their first campus in Reno which offers unique pathways for workers to gain on-the-job training and earn nationally recognized certifications.
The programs offered by CCA and CA are focused on in-demand jobs and well-suited for workers who have been displaced by COVID-19.
“For some industries, certifications serve as occupational gatekeepers, often in areas where employers have struggled to find qualified employees,” said Josh Swayne, President and CEO of Charter College. “More and more, these certifications and on-the-job training opportunities are becoming the currency of finding, keeping, and growing in a career. We are proud to bring these opportunities to communities throughout Nevada.”
These programs are designed to provide students with a quick, affordable, 24/7 accessible online pathway to jump-start or reboot a career.