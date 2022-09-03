In Italia Men’s Wear at The Crossing at Meadowood Square is hosting a men’s “suit drive” for a good cause.
Starting on Saturday 3rd, northern Nevada community members can donate a men’s suit in good condition and receive 10% off their next In Italia purchase.
The donations will be given to Step 1 to assist their clients with evening attire and appropriate job interview clothing.
The last day to drop off donations is Saturday, September 10th and all donations can be dropped off at In Italia, located at 6405 S. Virginia St, Ste. #2, Reno, NV 89511.
Serving the community by providing transitional housing and supportive services, Step 1 provides support to adult men who have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder and who seek to re-enter society as self-sufficient, responsible fathers, individuals and citizens.
Owned by Jhovani Said, In Italia Men’s Wear is a locally owned men’s boutique which offers Italian suits, handmade ties and fashion consults.
Said will be donating seven suits and one shirt for the drive.