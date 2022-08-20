Big-time poker is back in Reno with the iNinja Poker Tour at the Atlantis.
This is the first major poker tournament for the area since before the pandemic.
The 10-day tournament at the Atlantis features 28 events with $175,000 in guarantees.
One of the events will be for charity.
On Sunday, August 21, 2022, the Charity Series of Poker will be hosting an event to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Matt Stout, the group's founder says it's a great way for poker players to give back to the community.
“This is kind of just something that combines my passions. It’s a lot of fun to use poker as a vehicle to raise money for some great organizations. This is the first time we’ve been able to support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada so I’m really excited to try to get behind them as well and try to help to raise some funds for people that are food insecure and kids that aren’t getting the proper nourishment.”
The series is expected to draw hundreds of players to the Atlantis.
The main event will give players a chance to win a share of $100,000.
The tournament runs from August 18-28 and you can find more information, about the event at www.atlantiscasino.com/ininja