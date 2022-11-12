Weather Alert

...A WEAK WINTER STORM WILL BRING LIGHT SNOWFALL AND BREEZY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY MORNING... * TIMING: Snow showers will continue to develop this afternoon into the evening. A few light snow showers may continue south of US-50 into Sunday morning, with other areas clearing between 8 PM and midnight tonight. * SNOWFALL: Overall snow totals will be light, with up to 2 inches possible. Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible where heavier bands develop in the Sierra and portions of western Nevada south of US-50. There is also a chance for lake-enhanced snow bands forming south of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake between 8 PM and 4 AM overnight. Concentrated snow accumulations within these narrow bands could be as high as 1-3 inches. The main impacts from this storm will be icy roads and travel difficulties where snow falls. Rain may briefly mix with snow below 5000 feet this afternoon, but snow is expected at all elevations this evening. * GUSTY WINDS: Southwest winds across the Sierra have decreased from their earlier peak, though it will remain cool and breezy in the mountains. Winds will turn north and then east overnight with gusts around 50 mph along the Sierra crest by daybreak Sunday. This will bring turbulence and wind shear concerns to aviation interests as well as sub-zero wind chills for winter recreation activities across exposed Sierra ridges. Choppy lake conditions are also expected on Lake Tahoe through this evening.