The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says an inmate was found deceased in a cell at the Washoe County Jail Saturday morning.
At approximately 11:10 AM on November 12, 2022, Lorin Gross (DOB 10/3/1964) was found deceased in his cell at the Washoe County Detention Facility.
Gross was booked at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility by the Sparks Police Department at 11:00 AM
He was processed through booking and fingerprinted.
Gross received a medical screening from a nurse, was photographed, took a shower, and was moved to a housing unit, where he was placed in a cell by himself at 4:50 PM.
At 4:30 AM on November 12, 2022, Gross was given breakfast.
At 8:50 AM, Gross had a conversation with a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was conducting a routine housing unit check.
At 11:10 AM, Gross was found unresponsive and lifesaving measures were initiated but unsuccessful.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation found no evidence of foul play or any criminal activity.
Gross’ next of kin have been notified and the investigation is now being conducted by the Washoe County Medical Examiner.
“I want the community to know that we take these tragic incidents very seriously,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We hold ourselves to a very high standard and I want to assure the community this matter will be thoroughly investigated.”