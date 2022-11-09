(Nov. 9, 2022) Envirolution - a local Reno, NV, education-based non-profit organization, is hosting the inaugural “Feature Our Future” fundraising event in celebration of national STEAM Day.
This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) celebration takes place on November 10th at The Virgil, one of Reno’s landmark event venues.
Guests 21 & older will discover their inner researcher through hands-on activities, connect with other industry professionals, hear inspiring stories from students, teachers, and businesses, and learn about Envirolution’s programs’ impact on our community.
STEAM activity stations include building an Electric Motor with Tesla, making solar art with Sol-Up, riding the Energy bike with NV Energy, and figuring out a mysterious Climate Scene Investigation puzzle with Redwood Materials.
In addition, guests will enjoy music by DJ Rebel Yeti, delicious eats, and treats from Medley Food Co, a full bar, a STEAM-inspired cocktail, and other games including a mystery wine pull, and an Envirolution bingo game.
Money raised during this event will go towards Envirolution’s programs, including Project ReCharge the winner of the 2022 Pratt & Whitney Global E-STEM Excellence Award, the only winner in the United States.
“Proceeds from the Feature Our Future fundraiser will help us continue providing teachers and students with high-quality sustainability-focused lessons and resources, educational career-focused experiences, and the classroom materials needed to inspire students towards STEAM careers,” said Vanessa Robertson, Envirolution Executive Director.
