Weather Alert

...Slick Roads a Hazard Tonight and Wednesday Morning... * Expect slick and icy roads and sidewalks to redevelop around or just after sunset as temperatures fall well below freezing. This will affect untreated roadways for this evenings commute and likely the Wednesday morning commute as well. * Check road and traffic conditions before leaving home or work. Take your time and expect some delays. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens for Western Nevada or single digits for mountain communities, so plan accordingly. * While the Eastern Sierra will see periods of heavy snow today, for most other parts of the Sierra and Western Nevada additional snowfall this afternoon will be mainly light and scattered, with little to no new snow tonight into Wednesday morning. The next storm with snow will move into the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.