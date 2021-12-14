Snowy road conditions are being blamed on a school bus crash on U.S. 395 at the south end of Walker Canyon early Monday evening.
California Highway Patrol says an Eastern Sierra Unified School District bus from Coleville High School was heading south to Bridgeport right after 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
At the same time, a Toyota Tacoma pickup was heading north.
CHP says when the school bus driver got to a curve, he lost control and went into the opposite lane, hitting the front left of the pickup truck, pinning the driver underneath.
The pickup driver was cut out of wreckage by emergency crews where he suffered moderate injuries.
A passenger inside the Toyota suffered minor injuries.
The bus driver was not hurt, along with the eight students aboard the bus.