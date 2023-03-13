Investigation underway after NVHS leadership staff member gives controversial award to student

 Photo sent by viewer. Some information blurred out for privacy reasons. 

 Photo sent by viewer

The Washoe County School District is investigating after leadership staff members at North Valleys High School (NVHS) were made aware of an award given to a student by a staff member.

It is unknown at this time when the award was given to the student but the school district says the incident runs contrary to everything for which their school district stands and was understandably distressing to the student in question.

NVHS leadership immediately followed up with the student and their family with an apology.