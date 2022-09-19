We told you last week how a Nevada judge ruled that classifying marijuana as a Schedule 1 substance went against the state's constitution. Now we're learning new details about why that is.
“The big thing is that it resolved inconsistency under law. The idea when we go all the way back 20 years… there was a big shift in the way our state viewed cannabis. Viewed marijuana. It recognized it had medical value where before it didn't have medical value. The law didn't recognize that.”
We talked to the ACLU of Nevada who took the Board of Pharmacy to court to change its classification.
They argued that Schedule 1 is a category reserved for substances that have no medical purpose and cannot be safely distributed.
They said this was inconsistent with what voters chose both 20 years ago when they legalized medical cannabis use and again, when they voted to legalize recreational use a few years back.
And the judge ultimately agreed.
The legal director of the ACLU of Nevada, Christopher Peterson says the goal was to have marijuana recognized as the same thing throughout Nevada law and treated appropriately.
The court is expected to issue a formal order about the classification change in the next couple weeks or so.
"Another thing we wanted the court to recognize and the court is still considering is to remove the ability to regulate marijuana and cannabis entirely from the Board of Pharmacy. And the reason we want that ruling is that we already have a number of executive agencies that are tasked with regulating cannabis. The Cannabis Compliance Board being the big one, but there are other executive agencies explicitly charged with regulating cannabis."
We have reached out to the pharmacy board for comment, but have not heard back yet.