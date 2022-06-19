Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom from slavery after the original Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863 while more slaves were freed in 1865 in Galveston Texas paving the way for the abolition of slavery as a whole, according to experts.
This year is the very first year the day was recognized as a federal holiday.
Jessica Vann, the President of the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society says "It'll be great for our community now that it's a federal holiday to kind of come together and get to know different aspect of this culture." She says, although they are grateful for those who gave fought for this gesture, there is more to do. She talks about freedom everywhere... in finance, education, equity and equality and diversity for all.
Some at the event say today's importance is having like minded individuals coming in as one, figuring out what more can be done throughout the community to further freedoms. Vann says "The word freedom means a lot to my ancestors and those before me, so I believe that's the most important thing, is to celebrate their opportunity to be considered human beings."
Donald Griffin the director and Founder of Black Wall Street Reno says the one thing he wants everyone to understand is Juneteenth goes deeper than slavery. He says "It's deeper than slavery because we had a young man come into our library and say all he knows is slavery, and we have history books dating past slavery, so if you don't know who you are you're going to be stuck in that slave mentality, and we're trying to break those chains of thinking you just became a slave and now you're here."
People also say today feels like a family reunion, with live music, 72 vendors, games, a children's village and fresh food right off the grill if your find yourself hungry. Griffin adds "You're seeing smiles, you're seeing kids playing in the background and this is what it's supposed to be about, it's not always supposed to be about tears and racial justice it's supposed to be about happiness and family structure."