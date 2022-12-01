A dinosaur experience of a lifetime is right here in Reno this weekend.
The Jurassic Quest Experience works with paleontologists to make accurate and realistic dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.
There's just about something for anyone to enjoy, from fossil digs to dinosaur rides, to an aquatic exhibit.
"We host over 165 million years' worth of dinosaurs that move and roar, that look realistic. So, it's an immersive experience, you feel like you're being transported back in time. And not only that, there's a lot of activities for kids and families to enjoy,” says Dino Dustin, Dinosaur Trainer, Jurassic Quest.
The event is happening this weekend only at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
Tickets sell out fast.