The fate of Ghislaine Maxwell is now squarely in the hands of a jury.
The jury received the case in Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial just before 5 p.m. ET Monday, after prosecutors and Maxwell’s defense attorneys delivered closing arguments.
A prosecutor told jurors that the 59-year-old is a dangerous predator who helped Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.
A defense lawyer told the jury that Maxwell is an innocent woman wrongfully accused of crimes she did not commit.
Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.
Maxwell has been held without bail since she was arrested in July 2020.
