Kathryn Nance was sworn in as Reno Police Chief on Friday.

The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at a public meeting last month.

“Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said at the time. “With over 26 years of law enforcement experience, Chief Nance will be an invaluable member of our public safety team. I am thrilled to have her vision and heart leading the charge at the Reno Police Department as we take important steps to continue making Reno a safer place for all.”

“I am incredibly proud to start my role as Reno’s Chief of Police,” said Chief Nance. “I look forward to jumping right in and working with the RPD team to support the community’s needs, while also strengthening the department and providing stability for staff. I’m overwhelmed by the genuine kindness and sense of community I’ve experienced in Reno thus far, and I could not be more excited to get to work.”

Nance replaces former Police Chief Jason Soto who announced his retirement, effective January 2023.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to our former Chief of Police, Jason Soto, for serving our community with passion and grace for over two decades. Reno is a better and safer place because of his leadership,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “I can’t think of a better person than Chief Nance to pick up where he’s leaving off.”

The Reno City Manager previously nominated Nance for the role.

About Kathryn Nance

With 26 years of law enforcement experience, Nance is currently the Stockton Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Operations, responsible for nearly 400 sworn and professional employees and a $107 million budget. Prior to this role, she served as the Stockton Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Logistics, Police Captain of Strategic Operations, Patrol/Special Investigations Police Lieutenant, and Patrol/Investigations/Task Force Sergeant. Nance has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in education (expected completion in 2023).

Nance is a member of Women Leaders in Law Enforcement, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and the American Leadership Forum.

"My leadership skills, extensive police experience, and commitment to organization wellness fit the expectations for Reno’s next Chief of Police,” said Nance. “As Chief, I will use data-driven policing to enhance deployment and create crime reduction strategies. I will also work to develop a department-wide mission and overall plan that supports the department and community needs, while strengthening the department and providing stability for employees.”

Nance and her husband, James, have a blended family of four children ranging in age from 30 to 23 and a five-year-old grandson. According to Nance, they’ve always dreamed of relocating to northern Nevada. With family, including their oldest son living in Nevada, they are ready to make this transition. They look forward to the active outdoor lifestyle and sense of community that Reno offers.

For more information about the hiring process and the latest updates, please visit Reno.Gov/ChiefofPolice.

(City of Reno contributed to this report.)