Nye County deputies have arrested a landlord accused of killing a tenant by running them over .. then dragging the victim's body with their car.
It happened earlier this week in Pahrump.
The landlord, 70-year-old William Stanley has been booked on an open murder charge with no bail.
Investigators say they originally found the victim's body on the side of the road.
Deputies followed a trail of blood and clothing to an address.
They believe that's where the body was first dragged with the car.
Stanley was identified as the property owner.
Police say he and the victim had gotten into an argument and that's when Stanley allegedly ran over the man with his car.