During a tense final stretch of the Nevada Legislature, a bill with unanimous support made it to the finish line Friday.
Governor Joe Lombardo signed the Justice for Victims of Crime bill, which eliminates the civil statute of limitations for adult victims of sexual assault.
Senator Lisa Krasner sponsored the Justice for Victims Crime bill (SB129)
"It's so important that people feel like there is some justice in the world and SB129 just keeps the courtroom doors open for victims of sexual assault. It lets them have a day in court,” explained (R-Carson) Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner.
Up until now, the civil statute of limitations for adult victims of sexual assault was just two years, and it was shutting many victims out from making the attempt to seek justice.
“During the hearing on SB129 in the Senate we had so many survivors come forward. People in their 60's and 70's attest to the fact that it took them their whole life to finally figure out why they go through failed relationship after failed relationship,” said Krasner.
Friday’s signature from Lombardo will abolish that statute of limitations.
“With the passage of time people tend to forget the victim, but the victim never forgets, and to have some closure associated with this type of violence and lifelong detriment to the psyche, I think it's important laws like this help with that matter. It doesn't fix it but it helps,” said Republican Governor Joe Lombardo.
Krasner makes no mistake that this is the end all be all for so many who have been suffering for so long.
“It’s not a slam dunk. There's no saying that someone is going to win these cases. First of all, you have to find an attorney that will even take the case, and there's not that many attorneys that will take these cases. God bless the ones that do. Then you have to find evidence, then you have to go to a court room, then you have to prove to a judge, and jury of your peers that what you're saying is true,” explained Krasner.
Every major law enforcement association in Nevada endorsed SB129. It is considered a landmark legislation.