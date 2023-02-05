The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and Asian Pacific Islander Americans (APIA) Carson City marked the end of the Lunar New Year.
Celebrating Nevada's returning and newly elected Asian American and Pacific Islander members of the 82nd session of the Nevada Legislature beginning today.
The Lantern Festival signifies the first full moon of the Lunar New Year, this year being the year of the rabbit and the cat.
Officials say the Lantern Festival is a way to celebrate the representation of members from Asian and Pacific Islander decent in the Nevada legislature.
Eric Jeng, the Deputy Director of One APIA Nevada explains "Out of the 63 legislators, 7 of them are of Asian and Pacific Islander decent, so we're very excited for that representation and also because we are the fastest growing community here in Nevada." Erica Mosca, a new Assembly Woman Representing District 14 adds "We have more than doubled in representation and just showing people out there that their elected officials can be from a similar background. I think it's really powerful."
To honor and celebrate the representatives, the Little Swan Dance Academy, a Chinese folk dancing group from Reno, put together multiple performances to showcase at the Lantern Festival "Being able to have that, these are Asian-American kids that are growing up here in Reno and are able to still pass along the tradition. Still being able to bring that, I think that is a great thing it warms our heart." says Jeng.
Officials say a lot of people read into what each Lunar New Year zodiac represents. They say this year represents being nimble and fast.
They also say right now in Nevada, we have a state legislative session for 120 days, this happens every other year.
Mosca mentions "Everyone was invited today, all the legislatures to show that we're excited to be here, we can share each other's culture and we can make sure we start off positive for the session." Jeng also says "We're very excited to bring everyone together to celebrate together and really kick off the legislative session and really close out the Lunar New Year celebration."