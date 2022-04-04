A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer made his initial appearance in federal court on Friday, April 1 for allegedly robbing three casinos, stealing approximately $164,000 in total.
Caleb Mitchell Rogers was arrested on February 27, 2022.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment on March 22, 2022, charging Rogers with three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. A jury trial is scheduled for May 23, 2022.
According to allegations in the indictment, on November 12, 2021, Rogers robbed a casino in the western part of Las Vegas of approximately $73,810. On January 6, 2022, he robbed a casino in North Las Vegas of approximately $11,500. In both robberies, Rogers walked directly to the casino’s cashier cage and demanded money from the cashiers.
The third robbery occurred on February 27, 2022. As alleged, Rogers ran toward two casino employees in the sportsbook area and yelled: “Get away from the money. I’ve got a gun. I will shoot you!” Rogers climbed over the counter and shoved one of the employees to the floor, before grabbing approximately $78,898 and placing it into a bag. Rogers fled when the employees triggered an alarm. As Rogers ran toward the parking garage, a casino security officer tackled him.
Rogers then drew a .357 caliber revolver and, with his finger on the trigger, threatened: “I’m going to shoot you!” Security officers were able to disarm Rogers and restrain him until LVMPD officers arrived. The officers arrested Rogers and seized his firearm. Checking the revolver’s serial number, officers learned that it belonged to the LVMPD.
The statutory maximum penalty is 20 years in prison for each count of interference with commerce by robbery, and life imprisonment for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Cowhig is prosecuting the case.
(The United States Department of Justice assisted with this report)