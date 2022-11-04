November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Eddy House is partnering with local businesses to raise awareness and important funds for the youth shelter.
Youth account for 1 in 10 homeless individuals, and Washoe County has the highest rate of homelessness in Nevada according to county officials.
Eddy House provides wrap-around services including emergency shelter, meals, clothes, hygiene items, and access to health care, and has previously reported the number of youth receiving services doubled from April to August of this year.
“Eddy House continues to welcome the growing number of youths requiring services in northern Nevada,” said Trevor Macaluso, CEO of Eddy House. “As the nation enters an economic downturn, the needs of Eddy House and the youth we serve continue to grow. With help from local businesses and our community, our team can make sure homeless youth have the shelter, clothing, and food they need this winter.”
Eddy House is partnering with over 40 businesses to raise the necessary funding to serve homeless youth at the drop-in center and emergency shelter on Willow Street.
Partners include Wonder Aleworks, Coffeebar, Village Well, Great Clips, and Greater Nevada Mortgage among others. Throughout the month of November businesses are contributing to Eddy House through a variety of methods whether by donating a portion of overall sales, taking coin collection, or hosting a donation drive. For a complete list of participating businesses click here.
Through the Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM) Keys to Greater program, a portion of the revenue from every new mortgage or refinanced mortgage funded through GNM is donated to the Eddy House and other organizations working to serve the homeless community.
The Keys to Greater program launched in 2021 and has contributed over $130,000 to Eddy House. This important initiative runs throughout the year and served as inspiration for the other partnering businesses.
“We are deeply grateful for our friends at Greater Nevada Mortgage for their year-long support of our clients. They are leading the charge to help end youth homelessness in our community,” said Macaluso. “Thank you to all the other businesses who are partnering with Eddy House for Homeless Youth Awareness Month. This truly is a community effort.”
If you or your business is interested in supporting Eddy House this November, please contact them at info@eddyhouse.org or 775-686-6244.