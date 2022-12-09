Just in time for the season of giving, the doctors at Northern Nevada Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeryselected Kyle Fox, 35, of Reno, out of over 530 local applicants to receive a complimentary $50,000 full-smile transformation that will replace his missing and broken teeth with a brand-new custom-made prosthesis.
The father of two works as a refinery operator for a bio-energy company. By the age of 12, he had cavities in almost all of his molars, which he had to remove, and many of his front teeth were developing cavities at the gum line.
Now, his remaining teeth are deteriorating and breaking.
At age 15, he left his parents’ home because it was a toxic and hostile household.
In turn, he faced various challenges, including homelessness, a lack of education, and no healthcare.
In his application, he wrote that a smile is contagious and that he used to love smiling, but now he is so self-conscious about what others think and see, it’s difficult for him to even talk.
He wants to restore his smile, speak confidently, and be an example for his children, hoping that he can be an inspiration to them to smile and have positive interactions with others.
