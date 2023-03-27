A team of middle school Mathletes® from Davidson Academy in Reno took top honors at the Nevada State MATHCOUNTS® Competition. The top individual was Julian Kuang, a seventh grader from Davidson Academy.
Members of the winning team were: Julian Kuang, Lucas Wu, Aaron Lei, and Melody Song, led by coach Diana Martin from Davidson Academy in Reno.
The Second-Place team was from Hyde Park Middle School in Las Vegas.
The top four individuals will represent Nevada at the 2023 Raytheon Technologies MATHCOUNTS National Competition in Orlando, Florida, May 14-15, 2023.
The four Nevada national mathletes are Julian Kuang from Reno, Liam Reddy from Las Vegas, Lucas Wu from Reno, and Maxwell Tsai from Las Vegas.
They will be led by Coach Darren Ripley of Davidson Academy in Reno.
More than 100,000 students across the U.S. participate each year in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series, a national math competition that aims to build confidence and problem-solving skills for students who participate.
Programs like MATHCOUNTS are critical to preparing students to succeed in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) careers of the future.
For more information, you can visit: Homepage | MATHCOUNTS Foundation