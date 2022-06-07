Step2 is a local non-profit that provides women recovering from drug and alcohol abuse with resources to help them succeed.
Today, the non-profit held a demolition event for their Bac2Gether celebration for the renovation of a few of their cottages.
Step2 has been offering their family services since 1986, and for six years the Builders Association of Nevada has been helping to improve and remodel Step2 cottages by providing resources and subcontractors. Officials say this project is vital.
Mari Hutchinson, the Chief Executive Officer for Step2 says "These cottages are 20 years old and they have housed a lot of families over those 20 years and they're in desperate need of remodeling."
So far the builders have provided remodels to 16 of the cottages at Step2's Lighthouse Campus.
Hutchinson tells us, "We are incredibly grateful for the local builders and their sub contractors for donating all of this to us because it's just something we would not be able to afford if we had to pay for it."
Each year, Step2 selects a number of cottages needing improvements for the women and their families who live in them while seeking treatment for sobriety. Hutchinson mentions "The goal of these local builders is to come in and make these cottages look beautiful for the women and children who are going to move into them." Cassandra Di Loreto, the Sales Manager of Di Loreto Homes adds "We all just want to create something beautiful for these women to recover in and feel comfortable."
For the builders the project is also a friendly competition to see who can make the best environment for the women of Step2. Di Loreto says "I've been dreaming up what this years cottage was going to look like, so I already have a notebook going, I have a vision for here and I can't wait wait to get this demolition going so I can start bringing it to life."
Officials say when a woman and her children get to walk into these brand new beautifully remodeled cottages, it mirrors how positively she should be feeling about herself. Hutchinson adds, "Because these moms have put so much work into their recovery, and we're really trying to teach them, you deserve this."
Di Loreto mentions "These types of situations... there's more people that need help that can't get it and without programs like Step2 they wouldn't be receiving this help."