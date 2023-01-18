Affordable veterinary care is a growing need nationwide as well as across Northern Nevada. That’s why Options Veterinary Care, Northern Nevada’s only nonprofit clinic, is delighted to announce it has received a BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program grant for 2023 from Mars Petcare. The grant funds will help provide veterinary care to pets who would otherwise suffer without it due to economic challenges for qualified Reno residents.
The $20,000 grant will support increased outreach and services to underserved communities within Reno, specifically helping low-income senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit clinic was eligible to apply for this grant because Reno is certified as part of Mars Pet Care’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program.
“Options is a unique and valuable resource for our community. Reno is such an animal-loving city and having services available to people who love their pets but cannot otherwise afford needed veterinary care is just one more way that our city is truly pet friendly and supports people in need,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.
While many pet owners can pay the cost of an unexpected vet bill using a credit card, this is not an option for many seniors, disabled individuals, and people experiencing homelessness. When a pet’s owner cannot afford needed veterinary care, it can result in suffering for both the pet and the person who loves that animal.
“Most Americans who share their home with a dog or cat consider the pets to be family members. Money can be extremely tight for people living on social security or disability benefits. Should a pet become ill or suffer an injury, the unexpected veterinary expense can be devastating,” said Bonney Brown, Options Veterinary Care’s President.
“We often hear from people who are willing to forgo their own medication, food, and other necessities so that they can help their pet, but even that sacrifice may not cover the cost of needed care. Options clinic fills this need in our community,” Brown continued.
Options was founded in 2020 to help prevent suffering of pets who need veterinary care but are not able to receive it for economic reasons. Over 12,000 pets have been helped since Options opened.
For more information about Options, visit www.optionsveterinarycare.org.