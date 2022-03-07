Weather Alert

...QUICK MOVING MARCH STORM WILL BRING A PERIOD OF GUSTY WINDS AND WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY... An inside slider-like system will bring snow showers, gusty winds, and a brief period of cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. * Although snowfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side, these types of systems are notorious for relatively low predictability - especially when it comes to snow amounts. Western Nevada and the Sierra will have a chance of receiving accumulating snowfall by Wednesday evening, spreading south through the day on Thursday. Motorists should be prepared for encountering winter driving conditions, particularly during the Thursday morning commute. * Gusty winds will begin to increase Wednesday afternoon. Northerly wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible for valleys with gusts over exposed ridges increasing to near 100 mph. Hazardous boating conditions, aviation & ski impacts, and elevated concern for high-profile vehicles are possible across the region. * Breezy winds on Thursday combined with afternoon high temperatures running 10 to 25 degrees below average will result in very cold wind chill values. Be sure to dress in layers. This cold airmass may result in refreezing of wet roadways Thursday night into Friday morning.