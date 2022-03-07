The Renown Health Foundation announced that they have have received a 'generous gift' from a local philanthropist that will go towards helping to improve and strengthen women’s healthcare in northern Nevada.
The gift from Helaine Greenberg, will help establish the Helaine Greenberg Women’s Heart Center at Renown Health, located within the Heart & Vascular Institute which will be a first of its kind center that will offer specialized heart treatment for women in northern Nevada.
According to the American Heart Association journal, nearly 71% of women who have had heart attacks experienced unusual exhaustion in the weeks before, 50% had trouble sleeping and 42% suffered shortness of breath.
Most importantly, about 43% had no chest pain.
Thanks to the donation, women will now have the opportunity to receive exemplary care and education, from trusted providers at a convenient location.
“Helaine’s generosity comes from her heart, and with a passion for improving the lives – and health of women,” said Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, President & CEO of Renown Health. “We are deeply grateful for this transformative gift. The opening of this Center will continue our mission of making a genuine difference in the health and well-being of women- and all those who love them- and the communities we serve.”
Ms. Greenberg has been a consistent supporter of women’s healthcare. Just three years ago, she donated a large sum to support women and prevent breast cancer by establishing the Helaine Greenberg Breast Health Centers at Renown-2nd Street and Vista locations, named in her honor and providing screening services such as 3-D mammography, automated whole breast ultrasound and DEXA bone density scanning for osteoporosis.
"This generous gift allows us to provide specialized heart and vascular care to women who are pregnant, battling breast cancer, or having chest discomfort,” said Jayson Morgan, MD, Director of Cardiovascular Services. “There are millions of women living with or at risk of heart disease. It is crucial that we empower women to take charge of their heart health and teach everyone about the signs and symptoms of heart disease in women.”