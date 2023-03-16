The 18th annual Shave for the Brave event is on tomorrow.
Some students will be participating in a pre-event shave to kick things off.
Community members are invited to participate in the 18th Annual Shave for the Brave event on Friday, March 17, 2023. It starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Reno Ballroom on 401 N. Center St, Reno, Nevada.
Each year around St. Patrick’s Day, the non-profit asks the community to “Shave for the Brave” and go bald in support of childhood cancer research. In partnership with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, NNCCF’s annual Shave for the Brave events have raised over $3.3 million since 2006.
This year, the goal is to raise $150,000. They're already surpassed $100,000.
To register for the event, visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/reno2023.
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) and AACT students will be participating in a pre-event shave on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
The event will take place inside the AACT high school gym where the students will have their heads shaved to kick off Shave for the Brave.
Participants or “Shavees” must pre-register online and create a team or sign up as an individual.
The barbers are certified cosmetologists or barbers who volunteer for the event. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $50.00 to shave for this event.