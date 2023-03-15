City of Sparks Councilmen shave their heads early for Children's Cancer Research

Shave for the Brave is right around the corner and Sparks Councilmen Paul Anderson and Donald Abbott shaved their heads early in support.
The event gives a chance for you and your friends and family to help raise money for pediatric cancer research. One out of 263 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer, yet less than 8% of the federal budget for cancer research is dedicated to childhood cancer.
The Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is working to support children and families through a difficult time emotionally and financially.
Councilmen Anderson said, "shaving all that hair off that I've come to know and love for the cause of children's cancer: bringing awareness and raising funds for cancer research."
The 18th annual Shave for the Brave event will be this Friday at the Reno Ballroom at 401 N Center Street, Reno.
St. Baldricks' goal is to raise $150,000. So far, they've raised $106,000.
Here's a link to donate:
To register for the event, visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/reno2023.