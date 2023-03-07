Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) and Reno Councilman Devon Reese participated in a "Shave for the Brave" pre-event shave on Tuesday.
The event took place inside the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation office where Councilman Devon Reese got his head shaved by an NNCCF child to kick off the 18th Annual Shave for the Brave event.
"It's always inspiring to see our community come together to support vital childhood cancer research," said At-Large Reno City Councilmember Devon Reese. "I encourage everyone to consider shaving their head and donating to Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation this year. Together, we can save lives, Reno!"
In partnership with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, NNCCF’s annual Shave for the Brave event has shaved more than 4,000 local heads.
1 out of 263 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer, yet less than 8% of the federal budget for cancer research is dedicated to childhood cancer.
NNCCF supports childhood cancer research through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation which is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research.
Community members are invited to participate in the 18th Annual Shave for the Brave event on Friday, March 17th.
To register for the event, you can visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/reno2023.