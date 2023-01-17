$2,000 Scholarships Available to Graduating Washoe County High School Seniors

The Sierra Nevada Chapter DAR is offering College/University/Vocational/Technical School Scholarships to all seniors graduating from Washoe County School District high schools in 2023.
A minimum of five nonrenewable $2,000 scholarships will be awarded.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution promotes education as one of its central tenets.
The scholarship application may be accessed online at www.sierranevadadar.com/scholarship. Completed applications must be postmarked no later than February 15, 2023.
“One of the main objectives specified in the first meeting of the NSDAR in 1890 was to promote institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge, thus developing an enlightened public opinion,” says Scholarship Committee Chair Laura Miceli. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these scholarships to students in Washoe County to further promote our Society’s goal.”
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR has over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad.
DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism.
If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit www.sierranevadadar.com.