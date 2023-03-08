During today's Reno City Council meeting, Council accepted the 'FY2022 Economic Development Initiative Community Project Funding Grant Award', which will complete four City park restrooms' Americans Disability Act (ADA) facility upgrades.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Economic Development, Congressional Grants Division (CGD) officially approved the City of Reno’s grant application for this project in the amount of $1,056,000 on February 6, 2023.
This grant award was supported by Northern Nevada Congressional delegation members Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Senator Jacky Rosen, and Congressman Mark Amodei under the FY2022 Community Project Funding/Congressionally Directed Spending process.
This proposed project will bring four restroom facilities in City parks into compliance with ADA requirements with an estimated construction start of spring 2024.
“ADA compliance is a priority for the City and I’m so happy to see Reno moving into a more accessible city for all residents,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve “This comes with a big thank you to our Congressional leaders for allocating this grant to the City.”
In addition to accelerating the City’s ADA compliance plans, this project will improve access and mobility to City parks for residents.
The project sites include Idlewild Park, Snowflake Shelter at 1805 Idlewild Drive, Idlewild Park, Kiddieland at 1900 Idlewild Drive, Huffaker Park at 1160 East Huffaker Lane, and Manzanita Park at 630 Manzanita Lane.
These four restrooms are currently seasonal because they are metal structures that are highly susceptible to freezing during the winter months.
These were identified as the highest priority sites for this project because improvements to these facilities would allow for permanent ADA restroom access at some of the highest-use parks in the City.