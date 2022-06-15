Advocates to End Domestic Violence will be hosting the 27th annual Taste of Downtown (The Taste) event in Carson City on June 18, 2022, in historic downtown Carson City.
Nearly 30 local restaurants will be serving up a Taste of their menu for ticketholders. People will be able to stroll the streets of downtown Carson while listening to three bands and enjoying all that the restaurants, shops, and vendors have to offer.
All participating restaurants and bands will line Carson Street from Robinson St. to Fifth St. Taste tickets are $45 presale online and $50 the day of the event.
All proceeds from The Taste benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence, a Carson City non-profit committed to aiding survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their children in northern Nevada.
The Taste will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will continue until 9:00 p.m. While the tasting ends at 9 p.m., the entertainment will continue playing until 10 p.m. at Carson and Spear and in McFadden Plaza.
Tickets are currently on sale and are available online at tasteofdowntowncarson.com, by calling the office at 775-883-7654, or by stopping by Classy Seconds Thrift Shop and the Carson City Chamber of Commerce or Purple Avocado in Carson City.
The event has been known to sell out; any tickets available on the day of the event will be available at the Information Booth, S. Carson Street, across from the capitol building in Carson City after 11 a.m. the day of the event.
(Advocates to End Domestic Violence assisted with this report)