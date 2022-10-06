BLM Holding Wild Horse Adoption Event this Saturday

The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries have announced a saddle-started adoption event this Saturday, October 8, 2022.
It's happening at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center located at 1721 Snyder Avenue, south of Carson City, Nevada.
Directions:
- From Minden: Take U.S. 395 North (Carson Street). Turn right on Snyder Avenue (NV State Route 518) and head east for 1.5 miles. Turn right (south) at the NNCC sign and look for directional signs at the far south end of the facility.
- From Reno: Take I-580 South to South Carson Street and turn North (right). Turn right on Snyder Avenue (NV State Route 518) and head east for 1.5 miles. Turn right (south) at the NNCC sign and look for directional signs at the far south end of the facility.
Up to 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly, fostered by the Washoe County 4-H group, will be offered for adoption. The horses offered come from herd management areas in Nevada, Oregon, and California.
“Placing animals into good homes is an important and a key part of the BLM's mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros both on public lands and once they are in are in the adoption pipeline” stated Ruth Thompson, BLM Nevada, Wild Horse and Burro program lead.
A catalog featuring the geldings, the mare and 4-H filly offered for this adoption and additional information is posted on-line at the bottom of the NNCC webpage located at https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/80cb4ee2/hjpOyT8-7RGMmecM8Y9C_g?u=https%3A%2F%2Fon.doi.gov%2F2jE05uy.
In addition, the playlist of videos of the inmate saddle-started horses offered for adoption are posted on YouTube located at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_EpGhIdy7szDP9pcTFOyfU_H57elfN0D.
"The inmates have pushed through to have a well started bunch of horses to offer at this event” said Hank Curry, NNCC Lead Trainer. “We not only are offering another mare for adoption but, “Dillion” is a gaited buckskin gelding that travels really nice!”
NNCC inmates have worked all the saddle-started animals offered at the adoption event. The animals receive at least 120 days of training as part of this inmate training program. The saddle-started, once-wild horses’ range in age from three to nine years old and vary in weight and color.
Public viewing begins at 9 a.m. and a competitive-bid adoption event, conducted by an auctioneer, follows at 10 a.m.
The starting bid for all the animals offered is $150.
Potential adopters are asked to enter the NNCC from the north side and watch for signs and event personnel at the extreme south end of the facility directing event participants to the horse corrals and parking. The public is prohibited to use cell phones, cameras, recording devices or any form of tobacco, while on the premises unless previously approved.