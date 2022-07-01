Anthony Warne was last seen in the parking lot of the Carson City Court house on June 24, 2022 at about 11:45 am.
Anthony was last known to be wearing levi jeans, a dark hoodie and a black baseball cap.
Anthony does not have any known medical issues and is not considered at risk. They say Anthony is a Carson City resident but may be attempting to get to Fallon, Nevada.
Anthony is a white male adult who is 5’11” and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Detective Joe Trotter (775) 283-7856, Investigation Division, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.