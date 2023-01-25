From the rounds of storms this year on top of the rising food costs, the Saint Vincent's food pantry is seeing an increased demand for groceries and other food items.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is asking the community to help out by donating. They're looking for clothing, furniture, toys, and more.
Following our recent storms Catholic Charities noticed a big increase in the number of people coming into their food bank and thrift stores, and because of that they're struggling to keep up with such a high demand. Right now, they are really encouraging everyone to donate anything they can whether it's cash, used kitchenware, or even that old sweater hidden in your closet.
Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities, states, "When the weather was crazy a few weeks ago, we really saw a huge increase in the number of folks coming into our food pantry. Because there were some power challenges, there was some road challenges, and we're continuing to see that so with folks coming in, maybe that was their first touch with our pantry..."
Baxter did say that they received a one-time emergency grant from the NV Energy Foundation that they're very grateful for. They're using it to ensure nutritious food including milk, meat, and produce remain available for struggling Northern Nevadans. However, they could still use all the donations they could get from the public.
"We're really gearing up; we're concerned about the number of people that are going to start to turn to Catholic Charities. WE have the capacity and we will make sure everybody goes away with what they need but we want to encourage the community to say hey if you got a little extra, I know times are tight for all of us, but now is the time that ten dollars, that twenty dollars, it's going to make a really big difference to that neighbor in need especially someone who might be a senior with a fixed income," says Baxter.
If you got something new for the holidays, you can drop off your old stuff at their thrift stores located on East Fourth Street in Reno and East Glendale Avenue in Sparks. For the full list of their dop-off centers, you can click on the link below.