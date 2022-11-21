For the 62nd year, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and the Nugget Casino Resort are teaming up to offer a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need.
Dinner will be served on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the St. Vincent’s Dining Room, located at 325 Valley Road in Reno.
Additionally, meals will be delivered to the CARES Campus and the Eddy House.
There are no requirements in order to receive a Thanksgiving meal at St. Vincent’s, all hungry people in need of a hot meal are welcome to attend.
The Nugget Casino Resort will be preparing the traditional Thanksgiving meal in their kitchens and will transport the dishes to St. Vincent’s Dining Room.
The partnership plans on serving more than 1,000 meals to patrons in need.
The Thanksgiving menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and of course, pumpkin pie.
The St. Vincent’s Dining Room serves all people, regardless of race, religion or background, in hopes that by providing the most basic needs, such as food, will help people begin the journey toward permanent relief from poverty and homelessness.
The St. Vincent’s Dining Room has welcomed the hungry with open arms for decades. The Dining Room serves an average of 1,000 free meals per day, seven days a week, year-round.
For more information on Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, visit ccsnn.org