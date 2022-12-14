(December 14, 2022) The City of Reno announced today that it has achieved LEED Gold certification for the first time in City history. Reno is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system.
LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.
“I am extremely proud to see the Biggest Little City recognized for our sustainability efforts and climate leadership with our first-ever LEED Gold certification,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.
“By working to lower our carbon emissions and planning for green energy, water, and transportation solutions, we’re paving the way for a more sustainable tomorrow. I would like to recognize and thank our fantastic Sustainability Program Manager, Suzanne Groneman, for leading these important efforts and revolutionizing the places we live, work, and play.”
Reno achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at improving sustainability and the standard of living for residents. This includes items such as energy and greenhouse gas emissions performance, green spaces, water management, resilience planning, environmental justice focus, and more.
LEED is designed to help buildings, communities and cities achieve high performance in key areas of human and environmental health.
“The work of cities and communities such as the City of Reno is a driving force in ensuring a more sustainable future for all,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “Cities that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, creating a healthier environment and striving to improve the quality of life for their residents. Reno is setting a standard for what it means to be a high performer and their efforts and achievements should be an example for all.”
LEED enables Reno to measure and track outcomes evaluated against key metrics, including energy, water, waste, transportation, education, health, safety, prosperity and equitability. Reno joins a global network of more than 130 certified cities and communities.