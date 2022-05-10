The City of Reno and partners will host a virtual Virginia Range Horses Informational Session on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The meeting is the second collaborative meeting held to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses. During the meeting, the stakeholders will provide information based upon the community’s prior feedback, hear additional questions and concerns from the community, and discuss how to best improve the current traffic and safety issues related to Virginia Range horses.
In order to make the meeting as accessible as possible to anyone who wants to participate and to accommodate the most attendance, the meeting will be held virtually. You can register by clicking here.
A significant portion of the meeting will be devoted to questions and answers. All attendees will have an equal opportunity to participate. We will do our best to answer all questions asked during the meeting.
Questions and comments can also be directed to the online feedback form, any time, found at Reno.gov/Horses.
(The City of Reno assisted with this report)