The City of Reno has been recognized by The Children’s Cabinet as Nevada’s first workplace to receive the Best Place for Working Parents® distinction.
The Best Place for Working Parents® assessment highlights the top 10 research-backed policies proven to benefit working parents and businesses’ bottom line.
"The days of 'work comes first' and 'family comes second' are gone," said Kim Young, Chief Executive Officer of The Children's Cabinet.
"The workforce of today seek a sustainable work-life balance that prioritizes family-friendly employers, and we are excited to be able to honor the City of Reno with that distinction."
In its mission to support working parents, The Children’s Cabinet launched Best Place for Working Parents® throughout Nevada to offer local business leaders the opportunity to instantly determine whether their organization qualifies to earn a Best Place for Working Parents® designation.
The 3-minute self-assessment, real-time dashboard results, and the Best Place for Working Parents® designation for qualifying businesses can be accessed here.
“The City of Reno is proud to be recognized as Nevada’s first workplace to receive the Best Place for Working Parents® distinction, as our workforce parents have nearly 2,000 children,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
“This recognition is a testament to the modern work environment we’ve embraced to ensure our employees have the support and balance they need to thrive at home with their families and in the workplace.”
In addition to prioritizing a positive workplace culture focused on overall well-being, the City offers flexible schedule options, hybrid work scenarios, and a robust benefits package.
This includes company-paid healthcare coverage for employees and a minimal premium for dependents, paid time off, parental leave, wellness initiatives and more.
The organization is currently hiring talented individuals who want to help create a community people are proud to call home. To learn more and apply, visit Reno.gov/Jobs.