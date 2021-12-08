The Reno Housing Authority has agreed to lease land and two buildings adjacent to the Cares Campus on 4th Street in Reno to Washoe County for approximately six months. This will allow the county to open a Cold Weather Shelter.
RHA held an emergency meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7 to expedite the agreement with the county to allow them immediate use in anticipation of the extreme cold weather expected this week.
RHA officially took possession of the property today. The county lease also begins on December 8th. The cost to Washoe County for the two buildings and about 2 acres of the parcel is $1.
“Providing support and services for those experiencing homelessness is a regional effort, and I’m proud to count the Reno Housing Authority as a partner,” Washoe County Manager Eric Brown said. “This land lease will allow us to expand our services while keeping them central to the Cares Campus.”
Reno Mayor and RHA Board Member Hillary Schieve also applauded the joint effort. “Cold weather means added stress on our homeless population. It’s critical we do what we can for those who need immediate shelter and this lease agreement helps ensure there is additional safe, warm space for them this winter,” she said. “I’m grateful to RHA and the county for their assistance in aiding our community.”
The site contains three buildings and was formerly used as RV storage. It was acquired by RHA with support from the cities of Reno and Sparks, and Washoe County.
Minor construction will take place to ensure the space meets municipal fire code for short-term overnight stays.