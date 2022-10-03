October 3, 2022 Update:
Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27.
While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
The post says the men suffered severe burns to their hands, arms, torsos and faces. Unfortunately, the injuries were so severe that all four had to be sent to the UC Davis burn center for treatment.
The funds we raise will be used by the families to cover Sacramento travel and lodging expenses and to help them pay day-to-day expenses while on greatly reduced incomes.
The GoFundMe page can be found here: Fundraiser by Kevin Warren : Help 4 burn victim families through treatment (gofundme.com)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Original Story:
On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were working on repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop in Gardnerville, NV, when a vehicle exploded in a construction area, injuring four employees.
Care flight was called for immediate transportation for one of the employees and the three others were taken to a local area hospital for medical treatment.
Initial suppression and medical crews found that a trailer mounted crack sealing hot pot which had suffered catastrophic failure.
East Fork responded with two engines, three ambulances, and three fire officers.
No information is being released at this time on the degree of injury or cause of the explosion.
(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report)