The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the trailer depicted below. Between May 10, 2022 and May 12, 2022, an unknown person entered the backyard of a residence in the Johnson Lane area and stole the trailer while the resident was out of town.
The trailer is a 2004 Champion brand, 18 foot long flatbed tilt trailer, brick red in color, with Nevada license plate number 37460W. There are no known suspects at this time.
Contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 775-782-5126 if the trailer is seen.
If you have any information on the possible whereabouts of the trailer or a possible suspect related to the case, contact Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126. Reference DCSO case number 22SO11960.
