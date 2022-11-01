(November 1, 2022) The Senior Nutrition and Wellness program provides food packages for food-insecure seniors throughout Nevada.
Beginning today, monthly food packages will include additional food items such as fresh produce, frozen proteins and dairy.
“This is a wonderful addition we are able to implement through American Rescue Plan Act funds that will improve the overall nutritional value of these food packages for the seniors in our communities,” said Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Jennifer Ott.
The Senior Nutrition and Wellness program, previously the Commodity Supplemental Food program as it is referred to by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, offers monthly food packages for seniors 60 years of age and older with incomes at or below 130% of poverty levels. The NDA implements this program at the state level through partners throughout Nevada.
To better serve the community, the NDA has changed the name of the program at the state level to the Senior Nutrition and Wellness program.
Those who were previously enrolled in the Commodity Supplemental Food program do not need to re-enroll in the Senior Nutrition and Wellness program to continue receiving services or begin receiving additional items in the food package.
Those who are not currently signed up for any programs are encouraged to reach out to their local food distribution agency to see what programs they may qualify for.
Learn more about the Senior Nutrition and Wellness program at agri.nv.gov/SeniorNutrition.