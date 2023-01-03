(January 3, 2023) Douglas County School Districts schools will remain closed Wednesday, January 4 due to weather safety concerns.
The Superintendent sent out this message to families Tuesday:
"While we made great progress again today in our snow removal efforts, there is still a lot of work to do and safety concerns to address both at our school sites and getting students to and from school safely. I know that whenever we decide to close our schools, it has a negative impact on many families. We do not take that responsibility lightly, but after personally assessing almost every DCSD school site today, I don’t feel it’s prudent or safe to open schools tomorrow. We will keep our fingers crossed that tomorrow’s predicted storm will not bring a significant amount of new snow that further compounds the issues we are facing across the county. Moving forward, we anticipate some issues with getting our buses into certain neighborhoods, so there may be some temporary changes to how we deliver bus service."
Due to inclement weather and travel concerns, some schools will be on a delay or closed Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
St. John's Children Center in Reno will be on a two-hour delay.
Schools in Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday while officials work to remove snow.
Aleph Academy is on a two-hour weather delay.
TMCC to open at 10 a.m.
The start of the University of Nevada, Reno main campus operations will be delayed until 10 a.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 3.— University Police Department-Northern Command (@uofnevadapolice) January 3, 2023
Carson City and Douglas campuses will operate remotely today because of icy road conditions, and the Fallon campus will delay its opening until 10 a.m. The Child Development Center is closed. pic.twitter.com/KPh4GyJdya— WesternNevadaCollege (@WNCnevada) January 3, 2023
