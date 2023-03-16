Downtown Reno Installs “Portland Loo” Restroom Number Two

The City of Reno is feeling the duty to tackle its downtown bathroom shortage and it took a big step toward that goal Thursday morning, cutting the ribbon on its second “Portland Loo” restroom.
It’s a latrine that’s not meant to look overly welcoming. With open grating along the top and bottom, and a handwashing station outside the bathroom, Iris Jehle-Peppard, executive director of One Truckee River, says it encourages people to be quick with their business.
“It really helps to have the community enforce people to keep moving along,” she said.
The restroom is named after the city that birthed the concept. Over a decade ago, the City of Portland installed its first loo, and the lavatory is still standing.
Jehle-Peppard said the design is meant to withstand an “urban environment,” with graffiti-resistant walls, “sharps disposal” for needles, and an easy-to-clean setup.
It’s a stark contrast to areas like Pickett Park on Mill Street, where the traditional brick-and-mortar restrooms have been closed due to graffiti and disrepair. Park-goers say that folks who set up encampments in the restroom made them unusable, but having them indefinitely closed is equally troublesome.
“People have to use the restroom. and it’s better that they use the facilities instead of use the outdoor tree,” said Craig Gray, who travels the city by bike and often can’t find convenient bathrooms.
Reno’s Portland Loos are taking a crack at that exact problem. Brodhead Park got its loo in August 2020, and since then, human fecal matter in the area has decreased 73 percent.
Though it’s suffered some dents and graffiti, Jehle-Peppard says it’s been a success, with an average of 30 flushes per day.
The city has also maintained the right to terminate its agreement with One Truckee River and Truckee Meadows Water Authority if the restroom in John Champion Park ever becomes a nuisance.
Though, the man who cleans the restrooms thinks they’re the opposite of a nuisance.
“They’re a gift to the community and to the homeless,” said Reno Ard, with the Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality.
He visits Reno’s Portland Loos twice a day to wash the facilities. Ard has experienced homelessness himself, so he knows firsthand the difficulties of searching for a restroom downtown.
“It’s an honor to be able to (clean the loo), and I’m thankful that they chose me. I’ve come every day, no matter how deep the snow was because people depend on it,” he said.
Looking forward, One Truckee River has its eyes on nine more Portland Loos for downtown Reno, with one planned for City Plaza in 2024.
Original Story, posted March 15:
The region’s second “Portland Loo”, a new public restroom facility near the Truckee River, will open on March 16th.
A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at John Champion Park, 975 Kuenzli Street. The public is invited to attend.
This opening marks the second public restroom installed as part of an effort to increase public restrooms near the Truckee River. The first Portland Loo opened to the public in August 2020 at Brodhead Memorial Park.
“With the two-year success of the first Portland Loo at Brodhead Park, we are happy to complete the installation of a second one at John Champion Park,” said Iris Jehle-Peppard, One Truckee River Executive Director.
“This is a goal many have been working towards for a long time. It’s gratifying to see it come together in a way that will serve our community on several levels—particularly in the usability of our public spaces and protection of the environment in and around the Truckee River.“