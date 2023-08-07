Downtown Reno doesn't get much sleep at night as it's a really active area all hours throughout the day and night. To help keep downtown a safer space, the Downtown Reno Partnership has now launched an overnight ambassador team. This means they now can provide 24/7 ambassador services to further increase presence and provide additional value to stakeholders.
Neoma Jardon, executive director of Downtown Reno Partnership, says, "Well you know we are a 24-hour town. We cover a hundred and ten block area of downtown, so for us to have additional patrolling for overnight hours really is a great benefit to our fifteen hundred property owners and businesses and residents to really drive up that presence, those eyeballs, those ears, to help to prevent things from occurring overnight and clean up issues before the sun comes up."
A team of four ambassadors will be patrolling from 11PM to 7:30AM seven nights a week. They serve as the eyes and ears of downtown to help deter illegal activities and prevent problems from establishing. This overnight team works closely with the Reno Police Department and reports any illegal actions.
Jardon says, "We are also here to help people get to services. So, let's say someone needs to get to a shelter, maybe they need medical assistance, and we can help connect them with REMSA. Maybe they need to get to the DMV or social security, we are here as that resource to help them and then we're also here to help any issues that they see, encampments, trash, that sort of thing, we're here to take care of that as well."
The Downtown Reno Partnership encourages anyone to call their hotline available 24/7 at 775-313-4080. You can use this number to report something or if any services are needed.
Jardon says that even if you just need someone to safely walk with you to your car that may be parked a couple blocks down, you can call them and ask for a safe escort.