EmployNV Career Hub in Reno invites jobseekers to a Resume Strategies Workshop on March 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 4001 S. Virginia St. Suite H, Reno, NV 89502. Walk-ins are welcome and registration is encouraged at bit.ly/ResumeWorkshop-Mar21.
CARSON CITY, NV - EmployNV Business Hub invites jobseekers to a Construction Job Fair on March 22. Employers attending include Incline Village General Improvement District, Nevada Glass Service, Holm Electric, ServPro, Cheek Construction, Florence Fence Inc., APC, Country Comfort Aire, JOIN Inc, and Western Nevada College. This event will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business/Career Hub, 1929 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701. Walk-ins are welcome and registration is encouraged at bit.ly/ConstructionJobFair-Mar22. Note, employers attending this event are subject to change at any time.
RENO, NV - EmployNV Business Hub and Saint Mary’s invites jobseekers to a hiring event on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Walk-ins are welcome and registration is encouraged at bit.ly/SaintMarys-Mar23.
Once jobseekers are registered and logged in with EmployNV.gov, search for the following job numbers:
• 702345 Call Center Representative
• 702347 Collector- Patient Accounting
• 702354 EVS Technician
• 702349 Intake Representative
• 702355 Medical Assistant
• 702351 Referral Coordinator
• 702822 Social Worker 2
• 702820 Insurance Biller Collector
RENO, NV - EmployNV Career Hub in Reno is holding a How to Work a Job Fair Workshop on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 4001 S. Virginia St. Suite H, Reno, NV 89502. Walk-ins are welcome and registration is encouraged at bit.ly/JobFairWorkshop-Mar23.
RENO, NV - EmployNV Business Hub invites jobseekers to a Warehousing, Logistics, and Manufacturing Job Fair on Friday. Fifty employers are currently scheduled to attend including Telsa, Panasonic, US Foods, The Clorox Company, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Redwood Materials and Foot Locker. This event will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall, 4001 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502. Walk-ins are welcome and registration is encouraged at bit.ly/WLMJobFair-Mar24. Note, employers are subject to change at any time.
RENO, NV - EmployNV Business Hub is inviting healthcare industry employers to join an upcoming Job Fair on April 19. EmployNV is seeking employers in fields such as Dental, Veterinary, Rehabilitation, Senior Care, Mental Health and Recovery, and Hospital and Primary Care. To reserve a spot and discuss additional event details, contact Ashley Anderson at 775-284-9639 or email a-anderson@detr.nv.gov by Friday, March 24, 2023.
Jobseekers can get one-on-one help with resumes, job referrals, and training by visiting their nearest EmployNV Business/Career Hub. Jobseekers who are out of work or looking to change careers are encouraged to register with Nevada’s largest database of jobs at EmployNV.gov.
(EmployNV contributed to this report.)