The Epilepsy Foundation Nevada is hosting the Epilepsy Health and Wellness Conference on Saturday, January 14th starting at 9:00 am.
The conference is a free event to the public, those living with epilepsy, and their caregivers.
The conference will include topics related to; Epilepsy 101, the latest epilepsy and seizure treatments, treating seizure clusters, financial planning for the future, and the importance of mental health.
The conference will take place at the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum, registration will open at 8:30 a.m.
Sponsors for this event include SK Life Sciences, Sunovion, Eisai, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, PhRMA, UCB, Neurelis, Aquestive, and Renown Health.
You can go to epilepsy.com/Nevada to register.