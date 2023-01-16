The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) honored the Martin Luther King National Day of Service Monday, January 16, by bringing back the all-ages volunteer session.
FBNN says the King Day of Service empowers individuals, strengthens communities, bridges barriers, addresses social problems, and moves the world closer to Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.”
All volunteers were able to sort and pack food donations and bag fresh produce for distribution.
Generally, children ages 10 and over are able to volunteer at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. At this special session, children of all ages were welcome to volunteer with their parents.