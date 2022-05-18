The dog park at Fuji Park will be closed May 20th, for gate maintenance and repairs.
For the safety of the contractor, pets and the public, the dog park must remain closed for the duration of the work, as there is likely to be equipment on site.
The dog park will reopen for use on Saturday, May 21st.
During the closure, a fence contractor will be repairing the gates throughout the dog parks. Please avoid this area and take this opportunity to visit other dog friendly parks throughout the city or surrounding areas.
(Carson City Parks, Recreation, and Open Space assisted with this report)