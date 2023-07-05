Governor Joe Lombardo held a ceremonial signing for a new law that increases penalties for reckless driving.
As we've been following, 'Rex's Law' went into effect at the start of the month.
Those found guilty of reckless driving causing bodily harm or death can now be sentenced to a minimum of ten years in prison.
They could land even more jail time if it happens in a school or work zone.
The bill is named after a 13-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a driver that was speeding in Henderson last year.