Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) is ready to celebrate the season. Staff members helped in a special tree lighting ceremony this evening.
The community was invited to revel in the holiday spirit beginning at 6 p.m. in the main lobby.
The Sky Ranch Middle School Choir sang holiday carols while Santa and Mrs. Claus spread holiday cheer.
The main event began at 7 p.m. when GSR team members, the choir and other special guests lit more than 130 Christmas trees around the resort including the three rooftop trees that adorn the top of the property.
There were also light refreshments including hot cocoa, hot and sparkling cider and cookies.