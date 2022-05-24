The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has granted $3.1 million to Renown Health for construction of a new simulation and innovation center that will greatly expand the health system’s ability to train healthcare providers throughout northern Nevada.
The new center will be named the Helmsley Simulation and Innovation Center. Expected to open in April 2023, the center will feature three simulated patient rooms, classroom space, computer labs and a conference center, allowing trainers to run current and future healthcare professionals through real-life acute, outpatient, telemedicine and specialty care scenarios.
The new center will let Renown Health train substantially more nurses, physicians, community clinical partners, medical students and rural providers while improving medical and nursing expertise to support staff throughout northern Nevada.
“The Helmsley Charitable Trust is excited to fund this new simulation center, which will provide healthcare professionals across rural Nevada with state-of-the-art training in a variety of situations they’ll encounter,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust. “The project fits with our goal to level the playing field by giving rural residents access to top-notch healthcare, regardless of their ZIP code.”
Renown Health has outgrown its current simulation lab, which opened in 2016 in Renown Regional Medical Center. The new, larger, state-of-the-art simulation and innovation center will increase Renown Health’s training capacity from 1,500 to 2,500 each year.
The new facility will be equipped with simulation mannequins and other equipment that includes a telemetry monitor, IV and epidural equipment, a code cart, a defibrillator, a balloon pump, ventilators and a cooling machine.
The center will also support Renown Health’s recently established partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, expanding training modules focused on rural health and virtual care through telemedicine.
“The facility will help Renown Health respond to our region’s growing population by allowing us to support the training and competency necessary for our care providers to make a genuine difference in the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve,” said Melodie Osborn, RN, MBA, Chief Nursing Executive at Renown Health. “This generous grant for the new simulation and innovation center from the Helmsley Charitable Trust is truly an investment in the bright future we envision for Renown, our care teams and the community.”
(Renown Health assisted with this report.)