The City of Sparks has announced some road closures for Hot August Nights
More than 5,000 classic cars are expected this week throughout Sparks and Reno.
Events will be spread between venues such as the Nugget Casino Resort, Baldini’s Casino, Grand Sierra Resort, Peppermill Resort Spa Casino and Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, as well as downtown streets in both Sparks and Reno.
These road closures begin Monday, August 1, 2022, at 12:30 a.m. and last through 6 a.m. on Monday, August 8:
Victorian Avenue will be closed from Pyramid Highway to Victorian Plaza Circle (west side).
Victorian Plaza Circle (east) will be closed from Avenue of the Oaks to Nugget Avenue.
Avenue of the Oaks will be closed in front of the Galaxy Theater, one block east and one block west.
10th Street will be closed from south of Avenue of the Oaks from the alleyway to Victorian Avenue.
Victorian Plaza Circle east at Nugget Avenue will be closed and gated with security – this is the entrance for registered participants for Show and Shine only.
Officials are also asking spectators and event-goers to note the following cruise closures/information in downtown Sparks for nightly from August 3 to August 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.:
- Eastbound and westbound Pyramid Way off-ramps will be closed.
- Pyramid Way will be closed from C Street to I-80 on-ramps
- Pyramid Way on-ramps will be open with traffic diversions on Pyramid under the structure to Nugget Avenue.
- Eastbound Rock Blvd. on-ramp will be closed to alleviate Pyramid Way eastbound closure complications.
- Vehicles are asked to enter the cruise at 21st Street and Victorian Avenue. as side streets will be closed to registered cars entering during the cruise events.
Parking for the event is available at the following locations:
- The Nugget Casino Resort parking garage
- City of Sparks parking garage next to the Galaxy Theatre.
- Drivers may enter from Victorian Plaza Circle or from 12th Street.
- Bottom floor of the Deco Parking Garage on Avenue of the Oaks.
- Enter from 10th Street on the west side of the building.
Designated drop off is located on 13th Street between Avenue of the Oaks and Victorian Plaza Circle, next to the Galaxy Theater.
Available Shuttles:
- Summit Racing (960 E Glendale Avenue) in Sparks. Wednesday, August 3 to Saturday, August 6, 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Shuttle will drop off/pick up next to the Drag Races.
- The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will provide free transportation on its RAPID Virginia and Lincoln Lines, Route 1, and Route 11, transit services starting Tuesday, August 3 through Sunday, August 8, all day, each day in partnership with Hot August Nights. All routes serve RTC 4TH STREET STATION and RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA.
- RTC’s RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 service runs from downtown Reno to downtown Sparks on 4th Street and Prater Way. RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line and Route 1 service runs along Virginia Street from Meadowood Mall to the University of Nevada, Reno.
- All registered show and shine cars enter on Victorian Plaza Circle East at Nugget Avenue.
We're revving our (electric and hybrid) bus engines! RIDE FREE on select routes to @HotAugustNights and avoid high gas prices and parking hassles. Plan your transit trip at https://t.co/h9QWgcayGr. pic.twitter.com/Qs83rFw13M— RTC Washoe (@RTCWashoe) July 28, 2022
(City of Sparks assisted with this report)